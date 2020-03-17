DOH reports 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, none from CV

Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) Regional Director Jaime Bernadas, in a press briefing this afternoon, March 17, 2020, said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) has not returned any positive test results for the samples that they have submitted.

At present, DOH-7 reports 76 persons that have influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the region. This includes 5 patients in Bohol, 6 in Cebu province, 13 in Negros Oriental, 3 in Siquijor, 10 in Cebu City, 2 in Lapu-Lapu City and 37 in Mandaue Coty

Bernadas, however, explained that these ILIs are not all considered as patients under investigation for COVID-19 under the protocols of the DOH Central Office.

PUIs, under the DOH protocols, are those that have a history of contact with a confirmed case or had a travel history to Covid-infected areas.

But for the DOH-7, they have expanded their monitoring and surveillance to include all persons that are currently admitted in hospitals manifesting flu-like symptoms.

Bernadas said they decided to expand their monitoring in order to allay the fears of the public that of possible undetected cases here.

There are also 726 persons under monitoring (PUMs) in the entire Central Visayas. This includes164 in Bohol,31 in Cebu province, 391 in Negros Oriental, 4 in Siquijor, 40 in Cebu City, 41 in Lapu-Lapu City and 36 in Mandaue City, who are now under home quarantine.

Another 19 PUMs are also currently isolated in a quarantine facility. /rcg