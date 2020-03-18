Kim Chiu wishes fast recovery for co-star Christopher De Leon

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana actress Kim Chiu expressed her concern on co-star Christopher De Leon, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The veteran actor De Leon revealed on his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that he was positive for Covid-19.

Chiu expressed in an Instagram story her concern for De Leon.

“Get well soon Tito Bo. Praying for your fast recovery. Let’s all include Tito Bo sa prayers natin,” Chiu said in her IG story.

De Leon and Chiu are co-stars in “Love Thy Woman”, a television series in Kapamilya Network, which premiered on February 10, 2020, replacing the hit series ” Kadenang Ginto.”

In the series, de Leon plays as Adam Wong, the father of Jia Wong portrayed by Chiu.

“Love Thy Woman” is also topbilled by Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion, MJ Cayabyab, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Eula Valdes.

Hours before de Leon revealed his health condition, the Cebuana actress shared a group photo on her Instagram account with the “Love Thy Woman” cast.

“Found this pic in my gallery. Missing the family. Keep safe everyone,” Chiu said.

Part of her caption also encouraged her fans and followers to spend most of the time with loved ones and family and to stay indoors.

“Bumagal man ang oras but cherish this time with them. Let’s all pray that this will be over soon,” she added.

Cayabyab observes self-quarantine

In a Facebook post, Cayabyab revealed he put himself under self-quarantine after finding out about De Leon’s condition.

The 27-year-old actor from General Santos City assured his fans and followers that he is fine.

“I am perfectly fine,” he said.

The Bisaya actor recalled that the last time he saw De Leon was on March 11, 2020, while taping for “Love Thy Woman.”

In the series, Cayabyab plays Summer Dy, the senior interior designer for Dragon Empire owned by the Wong family.

But he also clarified that he had no scenes and no interaction with the veteran actor.

As of the moment, Cayabyab said that he has no symptoms of the COVID-19.

“Please also help me pray for his (De Leon’s) fast recovery and for everyone involved,” he added. /bmjo