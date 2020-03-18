CCMC, not SRP will be quarantine center for Coronavirus cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) is being prepared as a quarantine center for any suspected case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city.

In a letter to opposition councilors who requested that the quarantine center be placed at the South Road Properties, Labella said according to the Department of Health (DOH) standards, the area is not a viable place.

Instead, the city is preparing the CCMC for suspected cases of Covid-19, including persons under investigation (PUI) and persons under monitoring (PUM).

The CCMC, which has been in construction since 2015, is now partially ready with at least three floors finished.

In two weeks, the city expected to open the CCMC as a quarantine center.

“The establishment of such isolation or quarantine is in coordination with the DOH, with due consideration to the safeguards and coordination for proper administration and implementation of DOH protocols,” said Labella in the letter.

The mayor admitted that the city has initially sought for the help of a private film company who owns a studio at the SRP for the use of the said studio as a quarantine site. But the mayor decided not to pursue the use of the studio due to alleged issues on “structural integrity.”

Labella also said setting up quarantine sites at the SRP from scratch would take a long time and the center is needed as soon as possible.

Councilor Dizon, one of the council members who proposed the SRP quarantine site, said he respects the decision of the mayor.

“I respect the decision of the Mayor. That’s his prerogative as the local chief executive. While I fully support the city government’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to request the good Mayor to be more consultative before making any important decisions and to synchronize the policies and measures of the city government with the provincial government and other LGUs (local government units) in Metro Cebu,” said Dizon in a text message to CDN Digital. /bmjo