160 families lose homes in Kalunasan fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 160 families or 634 individuals lost their homes in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Sobostiha, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020.

According to Doctor Jeffrey Ybones, head of the Social Welfare and Development Services (DSWS), the affected families are currently staying at the public elementary school of the barangay.

The initial help the Cebu City has offered were free packed meals that will continue on for the next three days. There is also free rice, canned goods, hygiene kits, and other house materials.

Financial assistance is also being worked on.

Ybones said that those who would want to help the victims could approach the barangay or go directly to the evacuation area where the victims are staying.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City fire department continues to investigate the cause of fire.

Fire Officer 2 Emerson Arceo, investigator of the case, said the fire allegedly started at the house of couple Artemio and Myrna Dela Rama.

The fire started at 3:20 p.m. and was put out at around 5:20 p.m.

One person, identified as 60-year-old Dionesio Katubig, was reported to have sustained first degree burns in the said fire incident.

The estimated cost of the damage of the fire was set at P400,000. /bmjo