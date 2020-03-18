Gwen wants bagsakan centers in localities to combat ‘overpricing’ of basic goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bagsakan centers will be set up in the different towns and cities of the province to ensure food security amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

The bagsakan centers are makeshift markets where basic commodities such as rice or corn, canned goods, and other food items can be bought at base prices.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, however, clarified that the items that will be placed on display in the bagsakan centers will not be for free.

“Ang ako lang gusto masiguro, naay makaon ang mga tawo,” said Garcia.

(I just wanted to be sure that Cebuanos will have something to eat.)

Garcia said the bagsakan centers will sell NFA rice at P27 per kilo.

She added that they are now sourcing corn products that can be sold at lower prices.

Rice dealers in Carbon Public Market, in an earlier interview with CDN Digital, said the price of corn grains have already increased by up to P200 per sack.

Garcia said the establishment of a bagsakan center is a means to combat those who hoard basic goods and sell them at excessively higher prices.

The Governor also warned that the business permits of business establishments that will be proven to have hoarded and sold overpriced goods will be revoked. / dcb