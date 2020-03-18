Duterte declares unilateral ceasefire vs Communist rebels

CAGAYAN DE ORO – Beset by rising infection rate and deaths from the deadly COVID-19, President Rodrigo Duterte decided on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to declare a unilateral ceasefire against the Communist rebels nationwide.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the ceasefire would become effective from March 19 to April 15, 2020.

Panelo said President Duterte directed the Department of Defense; Department of Interior and Local Government; the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to cease and desist from carrying out offensive military and police operations during the ceasefire period.

He said both military departments are also directed to issue the corresponding orders to implement the declaration of the unilateral ceasefire, including the suspension of offensive military and police operations (SOMO).

Panelo said the government hopes that the ceasefire will allow the unimpeded movement of health workers and medical supplies across areas where there is a strong presence of New People’s Army rebels.

The Department of Health reported the death toll for COVID-19 rose to 17 while some 202 persons under investigation (PUI) were confined in various hospitals nationwide as of March 18, 2020. /RCG