Square Enix’s ‘Trials of Mana’ remake demo out now on PS4, Switch, PC

Fans can now finally relive the 1995 Square Enix classic “Trials of Mana” as its remake demo is finally out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam.

The “Trials of Mana” demo debuted earlier today, March 18, and is up for grabs for free by gamers of the aforementioned platforms. The progress of players during the demo can be carried over to the actual game, which is set for release on April 24.

The classic was originally released in Japan under the title “Seiken Densetsu 3” in 1995, the third installment of the Mana series. Other than the refined graphics (shift from 2D to 3D), its modern remake features revamped gameplay mechanics.

The demo will feature the start of the journey of your chosen hero, along with companions also of your own choosing, until you reach the very first boss fight and defeat the Fullmetal Hugger, as per Square Enix via gaming website IGN yesterday, March 17.

The release of “Trials of Mana” comes shortly after the April 10 release of another Square Enix modern revival in the form of “Final Fantasy VII”, an installment of the game studio’s flagship “Final Fantasy” series. JB