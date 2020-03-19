Dead PUI in Cebu City negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 27-year-old person under investigation (PUI), who died of respiratory illness in Cebu City on Sunday, March 15, 2020, tested negative to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Her swab samples had returned from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Manila along with 14 other samples, all tested negative to COVID-19

Cebu City Health Officer Daisy Villa said that as of now Cebu City had no recorded case of the coronavirus, but at least 34 samples were still being tested at the RITM.

“I cannot say that Cebu City is COVID-free, but we do not have a recorded case in the city yet,” said Villa.

In a recent statement, the Department of Health said that testing at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) would now be available although it would only be limited.

This would make the testing faster as the two machines in the VSMMC could handle at least 40 samples per day, and could release the results on the day.

Villa said that this was not enough yet, and the City Health Office had requested for four more thermal cylinders from the City Executive Department.

“Aside from that, this will make testing faster for the COVID-19. In the future, we can test other diseases using the machines as well,” she said.

As for the 27-year-old female patient, who tested negative to COVID-19, Villa said the patient had been a high risk patient for acute pulmonary illnesses even before her death.

She said the city was glad that the patient did not die of COVID-19.

Still, she said the residents should not loosen their strict observance of the general quarantine especially with the first case of the virus in Cebu was recorded in the neighboring city of Mandaue.

“Stay vigilant gihapon (still),” she said. /dbs