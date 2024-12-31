Cops warned vs using service firearms for New Year’s celebration

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) cautioned officers against using their service firearms in welcoming New Year 2025, as indiscriminate firing cases rose to 18 on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

On Monday, the police logged 15 cases and arrested 10 individuals for indiscriminate discharge of firearms, including a security guard, a PNP personnel, and a Bureau of Corrections personnel.

“Police are constantly reminded never to use their service firearms in any celebration to welcome the New Year,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said.

“Their attention must be focused on their duties. They know our policy is more strict when it comes to using guns,” she added.

She also said the PNP expected field commanders to supervise the officers in their respective jurisdictions.

According to PNP data, as of 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, three more cases of indiscriminate firing were reported, following the arrest of two civilians in Northern Mindanao (Region 10) and another civilian in Western Visayas (Region 6).

The monitoring efforts are part of the PNP’s Ligtas Paskuhan (Safe Christmas) initiative.

The Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11926, prescribes “arresto mayor in its maximum period” for indiscriminate discharge of firearms.

