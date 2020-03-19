Chinese family in Bayawan under home quarantine

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A Chinese family of three were placed under a 14-day home quarantine in Bayawan City this province.

Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves confirmed the report in an interview with CDN Digital.

According to Teves the son in his 30s, who is a special child has been known to be sickly long before the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) happened.

But the son got sick a few days ago and this prompted the family to be placed under home quarantine.

He said the Chinese couple, who has settled in the city about two years ago, would regularly visit China.

“They are Chinese but they are residents here. They own a store here. They are not tourists. Dugay na sila diri,” Teves said.

“It just happened sukad sa una kanang ilang anak sickly gyud. Nagsakit man usob ang anak so we assumed automatically na lang because you know they come and go. So just to make sure — we put them under quarantine,” Teves said.

The Chinese couple sells merchandise made in China.

“Kanang dry goods ba. Kanang accessories, cellphones. Dugay na sila diri pero we won’t take any chances kay you know because they come and go,’’ Teves added.

Chinese couple’s trip to China

On the other hand, Dr. Liland Estacion, Integrated Provincial Health Officer (IPHO) and COVID-19 Incident Command System commander, said the Chinese couple arrived from China on February 12, 2020.

However, Estacion said the son, a few days ago manifested fever and dry cough.

This was the reason the family was placed under home quarantine effective yesterday, March 18, 2020.

“Gikan na sila sa China. Nakita nila na naay signs and symptoms mao ng ila rang gi obserbahan. Pero February pa miabot. Naay mild symptoms so advise namo is home quarantine lang. Kung mo progress, i-advise ra for admission,” Estacion said.

(They came from a trip from China. They saw that there were signs so they observed them. But they arrived from China in February. The son had mild symptoms so we advised the family to undergo a home quarantine. If these would get worse, then we would advise them to be admitted in a hospital.)

Estacion assured that a government doctor will check on the family on a daily basis./dbs