Hope and Leni Robredo’s folly

Crisis brings out the worst and the best in people. The UP interns who chose to stay at the Philippine General Hospital despite the pullout order have shown to us what love of country is all about.

There are still many nameless and unsung heroes in our midst as we combat this deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). These are the people who work tirelessly away from the camera. To them, we owe a debt of gratitude.

The frontliners have their respective families, too, who, I am certain, worry for them a lot. But that’s the nature of duty, and that’s the dignity of duty. My salute to them!

We will get out of this trial stronger, better, and kinder. All we need is to cooperate. There is truth to the statement that our forefathers were called to war, and today, we are called to stay at home. There will be changes in our lifestyle. It will be painful. No change is painless. But that’s nothing compared to the benefit: Our collective survival.

History shows that our country had been through a lot even prior to COVID-19. And we survived. Doubt not that we will also survive this time.

What is heartbreaking is how some sectors use this crisis to advance their respective interests. It boggles the mind how some people try to paint a picture of martial law or “militarization” on the fact that men in the military are being called to assist. “Solusyong medikal, hindi solusyong militar,” they scream. This is a calculated attempt at stirring some unpleasant memories of martial law in 1972. This is an appeal to fear. They are seeing too many ghosts they created for themselves.

To keep the government in check is good. But freedom has its limits. We don’t have the freedom to unnecessarily stir the public about a situation that does not exist, more so at a time, we are facing an emergency situation where everybody is in panic.

What makes matters worse is that no less than the vice president of the Republic of the Philippines in the person of Leni Robredo wasted no time to ride on the issue. She said: “Sana hindi grabe ‘yung focus sa military, sa kapulisan kasi ito.” And as usual, Robredo did not bother to substantiate her claim. This is highly irresponsible of her.

There is a community quarantine being implemented. What does Robredo want? That our doctors and nurses will act as soldiers at the same time? What is her motive in saying that there is too much focus on the military? Is she afraid of the military? It would be in the best interest of the country if she tries to interview the people who are stopped on checkpoints whether they are scared of the military or not. The vice president should stop producing horror movies in her mind. It does not help. And, by the way, the last time I checked Robredo is still part of the government.

Listen to her statements. In general, it’s all about doubting the efforts of the president. Well, she should wait. 2022 seems to be just around the corner.

Today is not the time for bickering or to engage in a showdown as to who has better ideas. Today is the time to cooperate and bear in mind that we have one common enemy: COVID-19. And when this is over, maybe we can go back to the political arena.

Our house is under attack. We must act as one. Decisively! /dbs