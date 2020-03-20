BPNP to fake news sources: Wag niyo kaming subukan, hahabulin namin kayo

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa warned peddlers of fake news that they can be arrested under existing laws.

Gamboa issued the stern warning during the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) “virtual presser” on Friday following alleged reports of robbery and burglary amid the on-going enhanced community quarantine in Luzon which circulated on social media.

Gamboa dismissed the “fake” incidents and said that he already tasked the Anti-Cybercrime Group to trace those responsible for spreading false information.

“This is a warning to everybody because based on the Revised Penal Code, as amended on stiffer penalties under Republic Act No. 10951, you can be punished by disseminating, posting fake news. So again we discourage people to do this, hindi kayo nakakatulong, but the Philippine National Police will go after you, so ‘wag niyo kaming subukan at hahabulin namin kayo,” the PNP chief said.

(This is a warning to everybody because based on the Revised Penal Code, as amended on stiffer penalties under Republic Act No. 10951, you can be punished by disseminating, posting fake news. So again we discourage people from doing this, you are not helping. The Philippine National Police will go after you, don’t test us, we will track you down).

“And as a matter of fact my directive to the anti cyber crime group and the different regional directors ‘Mag-sample tayo, para makita ng publiko na kaya nating mag-aresto at magfile ng kaso pag nagpo-post ng fake news’,” he added.

(And as a matter of fact my directive to the anti cyber crime group and the different regional directors ‘Let’s show an example so that the public will know that we are capable of arresting and filing cases to those who post fake news).

Gamboa had also earlier assured that the PNP would beef up its police force in Luzon.

He added that no reports of theft involving those adversely affected by the month-long, Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine have been received by the police so far.

Luzon is currently under an enhanced community quarantine as the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country continues to rise.

This measure means strict home quarantine will be implemented in all households; suspension of public transportation; regulation of the provision for food and essential services; and a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine regulations.

The Department of Health (DOH) has so far reported 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines and 17 deaths.

