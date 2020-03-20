103 CV cops under home quarantine might undergo COVID-19 testing if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will subject the 103 policemen who are under home quarantine to a COVID-19 test if they manifest symptoms of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) after their isolation.

During a press briefing this morning, March 20, 2020, Police Colonel Relie David Canlas, director for the Regional Health Services (RHS), announced that from the original 42 policemen, the number has climbed to 103 after some of them returned from areas in Luzon for official business, training and seminars.

READ: Home quarantine for 41 cops, 1 NUP — PRO-7 chief

Read more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/294598/home-quarantine-for-41-cops-1-nup-pro-7-chief#ixzz6HDTFlOJj

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Canlas, however, assured that no personnel from PRO-7 has so far tested positive for COVID-19.

He said they are closely monitoring the 103 policemen who have been given vitamins to boost their immune system.

“Wala pang positive or wala pang PUI (We don’t have a positive case and we also don’t have PUI’s yet),” said Canlas.

Meanwhile, Canlas said they have provided foot-bath or rugs with chlorine solution in all offices inside the PRO-7 headquarters, as one of their preventive measures against COVID-19.

Canlas said he is also encouraging the other officers to frequently wash and disinfect their hands to avoid contracting the dreaded virus. /RCG