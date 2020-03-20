DOH-7 opens COVID-19 center in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will be setting up a center here that will help address the needs for COVID-19 response.

This is made possible after the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu opened its doors for the establishment of the Department of Health Central Visayas Center for Health Development COVID-19 Center in its satellite school in General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

MOA’s don’t and dos

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, and Rev. Fr. Manuel Uy, S.J., SHS-ADC school president, signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday, March 19, for the use of the school building, according to an emailed press release from the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas.

“The SHS-ADC shall allow the DOH, its authorized personnel and representatives, to access and use one of its buildings located inside the premises of the SHS-ADC Satellite School situated in General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City,” stated the MOA.

However, the SHS-ADC will allow the DOH to use additional school buildings when public health warrants the same, upon prior notice to the former.

The MOA also states that the DOH can access and use the area ‘for a period starting March 19, 2020 – December 31, 2020, unless the public health necessity warrants a shorter or longer period.’

In addition, DOH-7 will be in-charge in setting up and maintaining the site, including the necessary manpower complement and logistics.

The facility will have a Quarantine Area of 50 beds, which may be adjusted when warranted by its necessity; a Triage Area for patients; and a temporary laboratory facility for testing of COVID-19.

It will also have a DOH Operation Center; equipment, machinery, and related appendices or tools; and other functionalities deemed essential for the valid operation by the DOH inside the premises.

Under the MOA, the SHS-ADC will allow the DOH access and use of its properties without any fees, rentals or similar charges.

DOH-7, other stakeholders

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, Sacred Heart School for Boys Batch ’85 Foundation Inc., and fellow Sacred Heart School alumni Mario King and Edmund Liu worked to establish the COVID-19 Center in Cebu and in the region.

“This is the time where we need to lend a helping hand in order to fight COVID-19,” said Secretary Dino.

He also thanked Fr. Uy, SHS-ADC president, and its board members for allowing the government to use its school for the general welfare of all.

Meanwhile, both the DOH-7 and SHS-ADC will each designate a focal person to address issues and concerns on the use of the area during the period covered by the agreement.

Dr. Sophia M. Mancao, division chief of DOH-7 Licensing, Regulation, and Enforcement Division., and Mario Abellana King, chairman of the board of Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu will be the focal persons for DOH-7 and SHS-ADC, respectively./dbs