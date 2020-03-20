Consolacion drug bust yields P9.7M shabu; 5 nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P9.7 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated during a buy-bust operation conducted in Purok 1, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, Cebu at around 6:30 p.m., on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Consolacion Police were able to arrest five drug personalities while another one escaped during the operation.

The five arrested suspects were found in possession of at least 1.5 kilograms of suspected shabu placed in medium and large packs of heat-sealed plastics.

Police Major Verniño Noserale, chief of the Consolacion Police Station, identified the suspects as, Ronel Dayaganon Giganto, 27, of Purok 1, Nangka, Consolacion; Francesco Cabahug Garofalo, 27, of Tabok, Mandaue City; Rico Dela Cruz Uy, 19, of Looc, Mandaue City; Ronie Etcobanez Conol, 29, of Riverside, Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion, and Josephine Dela Cruz Uy, 21, of Looc, Mandaue City.

Noserale said that the police were still tracing the whereabouts of a certain Cela Solliano Dela Cruz, 26, a resident of Riverside, Looc, Mandaue City, who was able to elude arrest.

The five suspects were detained at the Consolacion Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs