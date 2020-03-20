PresyoMerkado:Lemonsito

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Get an extra dose of vitamin C today to boost your immune system and help your body fight the threats of infection.

A cheap and easy way of getting that needed boost is by drinking a cup of hot or cold lemonsito (calamondin or sour citrus) juice.

Lemonsito that is indigenous to the Philippines is packed with vitamin C and other beneficial nutrients making it an immune booster. It is also beneficial for weight loss while it helps eliminate toxins in the body.

This can also be mixed in some Filipino cuisines like pancit canton and arroz caldo. Lami usab kini nga isagol sa atong mga sawsawan.

At the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, lemonsito is sold at P80 per 100 pieces.

Vendors in the area said that prices of lemonsito increased by P10 from only P70 per packs of 100 pieces sold last week also because of the increasing demand for basic commodities.

Palit na mo ug lemonsito para sa himsog nga panglawas. /dcb