Frontliners urged: Use USC’s mental health support page

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After a few days of its making, the USC Mental Health Support for COVID-19 Frontliners encourages frontliners out there to make use of the page for their mental health.

Dr. Sherrly Muli-Abellanosa, told CDN Digital that since its conception last March 16 only a few of our frontliners have reached their page.

“When it comes to responding to COVID-19 crisis, mental health is just as important as physical health. Mental health pertains to our cognition (the way we think), our emotions (the way we feel), our behavior and our social well-being. Mental health determines how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices,” said Abellanosa.

She also added that the frontliners should not hesitate to communicate with them and assured them that their consultation would be highly confidential.

“Medical practitioners acknowledge the detrimental effect of stress to our physical health. Negative stress may lead to somatic symptoms such as headache, stomachache, backache which may cause major emotional distress and problems in functioning,” she added.

That’s why she is encouraging our frontliners to make use of the page.

Frontliners can just visit the page, send them a message and in a few minutes there will be a volunteer in-charge to accommodate your message or your inquiries.

So to all our frontliners out there, visit USC Mental Health Support for COVID-19 Frontliners Facebook page so they too can help you in maintaining your good mental health in dire times like this. /dbs