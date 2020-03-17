Our heartfelt “thank you” to our brave front liners

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In line with the recent developments of the COVID-19 around the world especially here in our country and the countless dangers it poses to everybody, let’s take a moment to thank our brave ‘front liners’ who are not just risking their lives for the sake of working, but for the sake of others as well.

Frontliners according to dictionary.cambridge.org is the term used to describe employees who deal directly with customers.

In our case, the front liners are those directly dealing with patients and the general public in a gallant and heroic bid to stop the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from infecting more people.

Frontliners may not wear capes, but they sure are the real heroes in this time of crisis. Here are some of them:

Airport staff- airport staff may include those in the check-in counters, those in the monitoring counters and those who clean every airplane after each flight. Not to mention the pilots and flight attendants who ensure not just the safety of our flights but also our comfort as we head to our respective destinations and families.

Security guards— we usually see them in establishments casually checking our bags. But times have dramatically changed. Now they are facing a higher risk of getting sick by conducting a thermal inspection to every person who would want to enter certain premises.

Police personnel— they now carry extra baggage with them by not just ensuring the safety of our community against criminals, but also by conducting checkpoints and roving at night to ensure that all protocols regarding the COVID-19 are being followed.

Health care providers— from the med techs, to the nurses, to the doctors and to the other medical staff in the hospital who are risking their lives to save others, thank you! They have been working round the clock and sacrificed not just their health but also the time they could have spent with the families.

Bank employees, store employees— they somehow have a similarity in function because they serve customers. In the bank, they deal with money and transactions with the clients, while store employees prepare meals, food or anything that their establishment offers. They tirelessly do their chores to keep the business afloat.

Public transportation drivers— driving people to work, schools and wherever they want to go is such an underrated task because if you dig deeper into the picture, we are blessed to have people taking us to the places where we need to be on time. They face people one too many times in a day and at times forget to think of themselves just to ensure a safe trip for their passengers.

Media people— we get crucial information about the latest developments concerning the virus because of the people risking their lives to go fieldwork so that we will be armed with the correct and verified information about the virus.

Public officials— for working tirelessly to think of ways to better the situation, thank you. Although they get bashed for their decisions which may not sit well with the majority of their constituents, their steadfast and political will ensure that the community is safe and healthy.

There are still a lot of front liners we may have missed on this list but do know that everyone is grateful for all your help and sacrifices.

In difficult times like this, the front liners are our real heroes. We should be forever grateful for everything they do.

Tag a front liner you know to let them realize that their sacrifices are well-appreciated. /rcg