Capitol to students, elderly: Stay at home or else …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has announced that students, and the elderly, whose ages are 65 years old and above, should stay at home starting tomorrow, Sunday (March 22, 2020) at 3 p.m.

At a press interview on Saturday, March 21, 2020, Garcia said she would be issuing another round of Executive Orders (EOs), ordering students and senior citizens, whose ages are 65 years old and above, not to go outside amid threats of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Garcia said exempted were those who would be proceeding to health facilties, or buy medicines in drug stores.

Garcia also said those, who would have urgent matters outside their houses, must always bring their IDs or certificate of residence.

“I will be refining these new orders in an Executive Order (EO) that I will sign within today. But the general rule there is, always bring your ID,” said Garcia.

She also said law enforcers from the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would be apprehending those who would be caught violating the order.

“We will be baring the corresponding penalties for violators soon,” she added in Cebuano./dbs