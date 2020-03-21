150 Army reservists deployed to Negros Occ.

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — One hundred and fifty Army reservists from the 605th Community Defense Center of Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM) were deployed in different quarantine control points in Negros Occidental to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Colonel Inocencio Pasaporte, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the additional manpower would ensure that there would be enough forces to support the Inter-Agency COVID-19 Border Monitoring and Regulation Task Force.

The 150 reservists were deployed by Pasaporte.

Read more: Negros Oriental under Medical Code Red Sub Level 2

“Serving the people is one of our mandated task. Your army in Negros has its full support to our Local Government Units to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the province,” Pasaporte said in a statement.

Pasaporte reiterated his call to all Negrense to cooperate in adhering to all guidelines and safety tils from the health authorities./dbs