CEBU CITY, Philippines— Just like the many things we can do at home there are also different kinds of people who get stuck at home.

People who find joy in making their own thing work in the comforts of their home.

Let’s have a quick rundown on the kinds of people who are stuck at home:

Always redecorating— this is the kind of person who can’t seem to stop redecorating their home. Every time this person sees a new inspiration online, the next thing you know is your living room is rearranged for the nth time this week. Redecorating is good especially in times like this that we are mostly in our homes, but take it slow, decorators.

Always eating or cooking— these are the people who you see often getting stuck in the kitchen. They are the ones who are either always hungry or always up for new recipes to try with the family, either way, other people in the house will benefit from these people. *Burp

Binge watcher— the one who you never get to see walking around the house, except if its time for a restroom break or time to eat. They can just stay in bed or in the couch binge-watching series or movies to their delight.

Adventurous— you may be at the comfort of your home but you will be surprised by the things that you can actually do while staying at home. This person will always make sure that he or she is always up for a new adventure at home.

The nocturnal— this homebody is usually up when the sun sets until the sun rises. Yes, these kinds of people at home are usually those who find comfort in staying up at the wee hours of the day to do things, like surf the net or play games.

So are you one of these kinds? If not, let us know what we missed out on the list.

While we are at home, let’s make ourselves more productive. Stay healthy, everyone! /dbs