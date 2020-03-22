Artworks to inspire our frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines–How do we boost the morale of our frontliners?

There are several ways of doing so. One of which is by sending them inspirational cards or artworks to brighten up their moods after a day’s work.

The Cebu Crisis Assistance Team (CCAT) launched on March 21, 2020 an online campaign to invite Cebaunos to send artworks for our hardworking frontliners.

Renzel Yu, CCAT founder, said that as of today, March 22, 2020, they already received a contribution of 10 artworks from kind-hearted Cebuano artists.

The artworks are compiled in one of the albums posted on the CCAT Facebook page with the caption, “Here are some artworks submitted by some artists to show their support to our healthcare workers!”

Yu is asking netizens to share these artworks with frontlines that they know.

He expressed confidence that with their display of artworks, more Cebuano artists will also be enticed to join their cause.

Below are examples of artworks posted on the CCAT Facebook page:

If you are a Cebuano artist or an art enthusiast, do not hesitate to send your contributions to the CCAT Facebook page.

Surprise our frontliners with your art pieces.

A display of kindness will be much appreciated during these trying times.