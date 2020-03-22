Updated: 13 from NegOr cleared of COVID-19

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- Thirteen individuals from Negros Oriental tested negative of the coronavirus disease, the provincial government announced this morning, March 22, 2020.

The list of COVID-19 cleared individuals included three patients admitted at the Siliman University Medical Center (SUMC), a student, two medical interns, and four others.

Also cleared were three house helpers of a councilor from Tayasan town, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bimbo Miraflor, the spokesperson of the Negros Oriental provincial government, issued the clarification after he released a statement earlier today saying that 10 of the 13 individuals who tested negative of COVID-19 were SUMC personnel, who attended to the late Tayasan councilor during his hospitalization.

Miraflor said that the laboratory test results of the 13 individuals arrived this morning from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The 13 were made to submit their swab samples following close contact with the late Tayasan councilor.

Meanwhile, Miraflor said that with the availability of a COVID-19 testing center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu, swab samples from their province will no longer be sent to RITM.

As of this afternoon, they already sent the swab sample of a newly identified person under investigation (PUI) to VSMMC.

/ dcb