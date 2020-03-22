Gullas mulls closing Talisay malls too

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City may soon follow suit in suspending the operations of malls that are located within its jurisdiction as a contingency against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said earlier today, March 22, 2020, said he will be meeting with mall owners on Monday to discuss the plan.

Earlier last week, the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue have announced the closure of recreational centers, gambling facilities, and other crowded areas, including malls, in order to limit social interactions and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the three cities ordered for the suspension of mall operations in their areas, the Cebu provincial government, to which Talisay City is a component of, has not yet issued a similar order.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s recent executive order, however, ordered for the suspension of operations of pubs, bars, internet cafes, video gaming arcades, gambling facilities, salons and barbershops including home servicing, and other personal care services starting March 24, 2020.

Gullas, however, clarified that if the city will impose mall closure, the operations of essential services inside the malls will still be allowed.

“Tomorrow I have called a meeting of all mall owners in the city. [I] will discuss the closure of all malls except for grocery, hardware, pharmacy, medical clinics and money remittances,” Gullas said.

Gullas said he will issue an executive order pertaining the possible mall closure on the same day. / dcb