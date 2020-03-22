Easy-to-raise succulents at home

Roman Philosopher Marcus Cicero once said, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”

That’s because a library can feed your mind, while nature can fuel your soul.

You can bring a part of nature into your home with this easy-to-raise succulent houseplants.

Burro’s Tail

Also known as the donkey plant, this succulent is one of the easiest plants to propagate, which makes it a popular houseplant.

The burro’s tail got its name from its ability to grow up to 4-inches long that resembles a tail.

This succulent grows best indoors, potted in a well-drained container where its stem can drape down the edges of the pot.

Crown of Thorns

This succulent is a perfect houseplant because it adjusts well to humid indoor environments.

It’s also lenient when it comes to missed waterings, however, make sure to only water the plant when its soil is completely dry.

According to a Thai legend, the number of flowers that bloom on a crown of thorns predicts the future of the plant-keeper. Make sure to take extra care of this one!

Flaming Katy

The flaming Katy is a common houseplant that is extremely sensitive to the cold. They prefer well-lit areas indoors and will bloom more when given eight to 10 hours of sun a day.

This succulent can produce buds with up to four petals and its color can vary from deep reds to golds and whites. This succulent also looks pretty as a centerpiece or a desk plant.

Jade Plant

The jade plant is similar to the bonsai in a way that it will grow when it is well maintained.

This succulent has shiny, thick dark green leaves that grow into an oval shape. Once the plant matures, the jade plant produces white or pink flowers that bloom in the shape of a star.

Panda Plant

The panda plant is one of the most unique succulents because of its small, fuzzy leaves.

Its velvety leaves and brownish markings earned its reputation as the plant version of the panda which is native to south-central China.

Because of its small size, they can be placed at windows or on shelves that receive enough sunlight.

It can be fun to mix and match varieties of indoor succulents to spice up your home decor, and can also look great as office plants or as coffee table centerpieces.

This is part of Cebu Daily News Digital’s Earth Hour series as the company joins Earth Hour 2020.

This series is also supported by our partner, AboitizPower. http://www.aboitizpower.com