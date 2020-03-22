#PresyoMerkado: Mongos ug buwad
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Good morning!
Nangita ba mo og maandam para unyang paniudto? Aniay lamian nga mongos parisan og buwad!
Ang mongos mapalit sa Mantalongon Public Market sa lungsod sa Dalaguete sa presyo nga P80 ang kilo samtang ang buwad (Tagnipis nga gagmay) gibaligya sa tag P100 ang kilo.
Lami nga kumbinasyon ang duha para aduna kamoy mahigop nga init nga sabaw.
But did you know that mongo beans are one of the best plant-based sources of protein? According to healthline.com, this is rich in essential amino acids that is good for health. / dcb
