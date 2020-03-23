No more dine in guests for fast food, eateries — Gwen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fast food chains in Cebu province will no longer be allowed to have dine-in customers in accordance with the provincial government’s social distancing policies for the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19)

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference on Monday afternoon, March 23, 2020, said she would issue another executive order within the day to order the prohibition of dining inside fast food restaurants, including pizza parlors.

“Effective 24 hours later upon the signing of the EO, ang tanan fast food chains … Ang tanan pizza parlors, kining tanan, dili na tugtan ang dine in. Dili na tugtan nga adto mosulod, molingkod kay mokaon. Ang tugtan na lang, home deliveries and drive thru,” Garcia said.

(Effective 24 hours later upon signing of the EO, all fast food chains … all pizza parlors, all of them, will not be allowed to have dine-in customers. They will not be allowed to have customers, who will enter, sit down and eat there. That will not be allowed anymore. Only home deliveries and drive thrus will be allowed.)

No more dine in for eateries, too

For eateries or “karenderya,” Garcia said the same protocol would also apply effective 48 hours upon the signing of the executive order.

“In the next 48 hours, aron makapangandan mo didto sa mga kalungsoran… Dili na usa nato tugtan ang dine in. Mangita mo og pamaagi. I-deliver na na ninyo ang pagkaon ngadto sa panimalay,” Garcia said.

(In the next 48 hours, so that those in the towns can prepare … Dine-in customers will not be allowed anymore. Find a way to do this. You will just have to deliver your food to the homes of your customers.)

Garcia’s announcement came after she received a report from a netizen that a party was held in a fast food restaurant in Danao City on Sunday, March 22.

According to the “informant,” the host of the party allegedly signed a COVID-19 waiver with the fast food company allowing them to hold the activity.

In Garcia’s previous orders, any gatherings that would involve at least 20 people have been prohibited in view of social distancing protocols.

Garcia said they had to send the local police in the area to stop the party.

Garcia said she would be meeting with the manager of the fast food restaurant and that the provincial government would evaluate if the restaurant violated any law by allowing the party./dbs