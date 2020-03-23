BREAKING: DOH: 462 people now infected with COVID-19 in PH

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people found positive for COVID-19 in the country has increased to 462, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday afternoon.

The latest DOH data is 82 cases more than the 380 cases that the government reported Sunday.

This, so far, is the highest increase posted by the country in a day. DOH’s total tally was as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The country’s fatalities from the highly-infectious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 have also increased by eight from Sunday’s 25, according to DOH. The death toll now stands at 33.

Meanwhile, 18 individuals who were found infected with COVID-19 have already recovered, DOH added.

People who have COVID-19 could recover since for most people, its symptoms were mild like fever and cough. But the illness could also be worse or serious for others and possibly lead to pneumonia, especially for older adults and those with existing health problems.

The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic since it has already infected more than 341,330 people worldwide and killed more than 14,745, mostly in China, and Italy. On the other hand, over 99,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China, from the disease.

KGA