With 4 nabbed; traders warned: Don’t sell overpriced alcohol online

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Traders especially those selling goods online are warned about taking advantage of the situation brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This developed after four people were arrested in Cagayan de Oro City over the weekend for selling online bottles of alcohol at exorbitant prices.

Aside from that in Lanao del Sur, a barangay captain identified as Cassar Abinal was also arrested for selling “Quarantine Home Passes” on his village in Mantapoli, Marantao town last Sunday, March 22, 2020.

“We saw that they were selling the achohol online at very exorbitant prices,” said Police Captain Freddie Zorilla, Cagayan de Oro Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief.

Zorilla said the group allegedly sells a 150 ml plastic container at P120 while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pegged the price at only P74 for a 500-ml plastic container.

Zorilla said the four persons were arrested in an entrapment operation at the JT Food Depot along Justo Ramonal Street in this city last Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Zorilla identified the suspects as Percy Datoy, female, 24 years old and a resident of Zone 10, Upper Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City; Yobryte Unabia, female, 37 years old and a resident of Zone 8, Barangay Carmen, this city; Jerome Quiachon, 32 years old and a resident of Tibasak, Barangay Macasandig, this city; and Daniel Casiño, 22 years old and a resident of Barangay Tablon, this city.

Zorilla said the alleged mastermind and owner of JT Food Depot was not at the store when the operatives arrested the suspects.

He said they confiscated from the suspects 96 pieces of 150 ml of 90 percent ethyl alcohol and 73 pieces of 50 ml plastic containers of ethyl alcohol.

He said they had filed several cases against the suspects like the violation of FDA Circular No. 2020-005 prohibiting the sale of essential medical supplies beyond the suggested price ceiling.

Zorilla said they also filed a case for violating the Republic Act No. 7581 as amended by Republic Act 10623 otherwise known as the Price Act.

Meanwhile, Bangsamoro Transition Authority Member Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur Anti-COVID-19 Task Force, said Barangay Captain Abinal was allegedly found selling quarantine passes at P50 per piece in his barangay hall in Marantao town.

The Lanao del Sur provincial government had imposed strict quarantine measures restricting the movements of its residents without a pass./dbs