Tatay Santiago overwhelmed by outpouring of help

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Let’s end this day on a good note.

Tatay Santiago, who went viral yesterday through the post of netizen, Rapunzel Abapo Gonzales is overwhelmed with the help he has received since yesterday’s posting.

Gonzales who played an angel in Tatay Santiago’s life told CDN Digital that they were able to collect enough money to buy canned goods, half a sack of rice, coffee, and other necessities for Tatay Santiago.

It was around 4 p.m. today, March 24, when Gonzales turned over the grocery items to Tatay Santiago.

“Nihilak nasad. Nagpasalamat ug dako tawn. Naa raman ko na storya didto iyang silingan nga di lang pahilabtan ang konsumo ni tatay. But they can share kai daghan2x man sad to,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales was again emotional seeing the small shanty Tatay Santiago called “home.”

“Naa gyud siya atbang sa Philippine Coast Guard sa pier 3, daghan man siyag silingan nga maka tabang og atiman sad niya,” she added.

Tatay Santiago who is in his 70s according to Gonzales is truly thankful to all the kindhearted people who extended help to a stranger like him.

Thank you to those who played angels for Tatay Santiago. /rcg