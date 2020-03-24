Hundreds of overpriced thermal guns seized in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO- The National Bureau of Investigation here seized hundreds of overpriced thermal guns and arrested an employee of a medical store in Barangay Gusa, this city Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020.

The NBI also filed charges against Lorna Chong, owner of Life Corps Medicare and her employee Melissa Escoro, 34 years old, a resident of Zone 7, Barangay Carmen this city for violation of Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines.

NBI 10 Director Atty. Patricio Bernales said they seized 208 units of thermal guns valued at P1.928 million at the Life Corps Medcare office along the Old Road in Barangay Gusa, this city.

Bernales said they learned of the overpriced thermal guns when they saw an advertisement on the internet.

“They were selling the thermal guns at P9,500 each when the Suggested Retail Price was only between P4,000 to P5,000,” Bernales said.

Bernales added that the Department of Trade and Industry Suggested Retail Prices is P4,000 to P5,000 for branded thermal guns and P1,000 to P1,500 if the items are China-made. He said all of the 208 thermal guns were made in China.

Bernales said after negotiating online, an NBI team went to the Life Corps Medcare office posing as buyers intending to buy three units. He said Escoro allegedly counted the money the team offered for the three thermal guns they were buying.

“We made the arrest when she finished counting the marked money,” Bernales said.

Gusa Barangay Chairman Marlon Tabac said Chong is a legitimate medical supplier registered in his village. He said Chong regularly secures a barangay clearance every time she renewed her business license every year.

“Her items being sold are among the cheapest in the pool of medical suppliers in the city,” Tabac said.

When they were looking for thermal guns last week, Tabac said Chong offered them P2,500 a unit. He said they ordered five units.

“But when the items arrived, they told us the items are no longer available at P2,500 but at P9,500,” Tabac said.

Tabac said he discontinued the transaction after finding the items already too expensive for their budget. /rcg