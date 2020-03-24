CCPO chief orders probe on cops involved in Monares incident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director, Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., has ordered policemen assigned in Station 2 to be investigated for their failure to blotter an incident on Sunday night involving a barangay captain and his friends who were caught violating the city’s curfew and liquor ban ordinances.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Grijaldo said that the concerned officers will be asked to explain why there was at first no record of the incident involving Kalunasan barangay captain Nunilon Monares and his friends.

Monares and his group were caught in a video having a drinking spree. The video went viral online and received negative comments from netizens.

In the video, Monares was also heard speaking to a “major” over the phone and asking the latter for the incident to be excused.

Grijaldo said that he would assess the explanation of the officers to find out if there are grounds for them to be charged with Neglect of Duty.

“The station commander will be the one to let his personnel explain on why the incident was not recorded at first,” said Grijaldo.

Meanwhile, Police Major Elisandro Quijano, the chief of Police Station 2, denied that he was the person whom Monares was talking to over the phone.

Quijano said that his personnel is currently being investigated and assured that appropriate sanctions will be meted on those who will be found guilty. /rcg