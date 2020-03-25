Navy sends team to help man checkpoints in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Naval Forces Central of the Philippine Navy is helping the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office man the checkpoint operations in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is to follow the national directive of Lieutenant General Roberto Ancan, the Commander of the Central Command, to help in the implementation of precautionary measures against the spread coronavirus disease in the Visayas region.

Lieutenant Commander Neil Rafael Ybera, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Central, told CDN Digital that they have augmented two teams to help the police.

“In one team, meron tayong isang of isang officer and nine personnel to help in the checkpoints in coordination with the LLCPO,” he said.

(In one team, we have one officer and nine personnel to help in the checkpoints in coordination with the LLCPO.)

The Naval Forces Central joined the LLCPO in conducting checkpoints last March 23, 2020 and will continue to help man the checkpoints for 24 hours.

“Dalawang teams palang yung ngayon kasi ang ni require palang sa amin in coordination with LLCPO is yung main entries, ibig sabihin dun sa Marcelo Fernan bridge at tsaka dun sa may first bridge or Osmeña bridge,” he added.

(We have two teams for now because what was required from us in coordination with the LLCPO is to man the main entries, which are the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the first bridge or the Osmeña Bridge.)

Ybera also mentioned that they have also deployed some of the personnel and officers from air and sea to help in detecting possible unwanted entries in the region.

“The Navy in the Visayas also deployed its air and sea assets for the maritime and air patrol and sea patrol under the Naval Task Group 50. This is to intercept the entry of the ships and boats of the inter-island ferry, particularly those unregistered crafts,” he said.

While the Navy is the Visayas has already deployed 20 of their men to help in conducting checkpoints, Ybera said they have two more reserved teams they can deploy anytime if the need arises. /bmjo