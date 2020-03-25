BREAKING: Koko tests positive for COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the lawmaker confirmed in a statement Wednesday.
“I was informed late last night March 24, 2020 that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The swab was taken last Friday, March 20, 2020,” he said.
Pimentel is the second senator to test positive for COVID-19 after Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri.
