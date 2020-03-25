Oceana lauds Coast Guard for allowing legal fishing operations in community quarantine areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Recognizing the need to earn daily income among fishermen and commercial fish workers, Oceana Philippines lauded the Philippine Coast Guard for coming up with guidelines on sailing policy for fishers.

“By clarifying the process and mechanisms during the period of the enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine Coast Guard helps our fishers earn income amidst the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus,” lawyer Gloria Estenzo Ramos, vice president of Oceana Philippines, said in an e-mailed press release.

“This is very important, especially for our poor artisanal fishers and fishworkers who need their daily income to ensure their families have food on the table and will have money to buy for their basic necessities,” Ramos added.

Commodore Joseph Badajos, commander of the Coastguard District Central Visayas (CDCV), posted a Notice to Mariners No. 0320-007 on their Facebook page.

Badajos, in the said notice, clarified that the No Sail policy would not include cargo, fishing and government vessels. However, he added that these vessels would be subjected to strict quarantine for domestic vessels, in coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine.

The operatives of enforcement agencies will board the fishing vessels and conduct thermal check-up. Small-scale fishers who are not feeling well will be advised to seek medical assistance and go home. Fishing boat captains are instructed to refuse, isolate, and/or restrict to cabin any fish worker who exhibits flu-like symptoms and/or report to the PCG or return to port upon discovery of a sick crew.

The No Sail policy was implemented after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines.

“The District declares ‘No Sail” policy on all inbound and outbound domestic passenger vessels and passenger motorized bancas, including private watercrafts and pleasure yachts, calling to and from any seaport in Cebu and Bohol province,” he pointed out. The No Sail policy will be implemented from March 20 to April 14.

The Coastguard District Central Visayas (CDCV) continues to patrol the seas in Cebu and Bohol provinces to implement the No Sail policy amid the coronavirus disease outbreak. | CDCV file photo