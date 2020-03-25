Metro Retail Stores adjust mall operating hours amid COVID-19

Cebu has entered its second week of community quarantine to prevent the widespread of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Until April 14,2020, various malls and recreational establishments will be put to a close, air, land, and sea travel will be restricted and people are encouraged to practice social distancing.

In line with this, Metro Retail Stores have adjusted their operations to comply with the order issued by the government of Cebu.

As of March 23, 2020, all Metro Supermarket and Department stores all over Philippines shall remain open and will continue to follow regular operating hours except for the stores listed below.

Here is a list of Metro Stores in Cebu that have adjusted their operating hours in case you are in need to buy essential goods and other supplies:

Fresh ’N Easy Basak

Supermarket / Pharmacy 6AM to 7PM

Fresh ‘N Easy Mactan

Supermarket / Pharmacy 9AM to 7PM

Fresh ‘N Easy Tabunok

Supermarket 6AM to 7PM

Metro Carmen

Supermarket 8AM to 7PM

Metro Naga

Supermarket / Pharmacy 8:30AM to 7PM

Metro Pacific Mall Mandaue

Supermarket / Pharmacy 9AM to 7PM

Super Metro Basak

Supermarket 8AM to 7PM

Super Metro Bogo

Supermarket 8:30AM to 7PM

Metro will continue to actively take preventive measures in order to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Supermarkets, hypermarkets and pharmacies are safe and clean to shop and social distancing will be practiced inside the store premises.

In this challenging times, the Metro Retail Stores Group assures everyone that the safety and well-being of employees, customers, and trade partners is their priority.

While shopping at Metro, remember to stay safe, stay protected because Metro cares.