DTI implemements price freeze to basic necessities in Region 7 due to COVID-19

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) informs all consumers and retailers that based on Section 6 of Republic Act 7581 as amended by RA 10623 otherwise known as the Price Act, prices of basic necessities in area proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity or under an emergency shall be automatically frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control. Unless sooner lifted by the local government within the provinces of Region VII, price control of basic necessities listed below shall remain effective for the duration of the condition that brought it about, but not more than sixty (60) days.

The Price Act provides that any retailer found selling more than the listed prevailing prices shall be imposed with an administrative fine up to One Million Pesos (P1,000,000.00) and/or maximum of 10-year imprisonment. The DTI enjoins consumer to report retailers that sell basic necessities more than the specified prices to the nearest DTI Regional or Provincial Office in their areas: DTI Region 7 Central Visayas (032) 255-0036/ 255-0037

DTI Cebu Provincial Office (032) 255-6971/ 255-2165/ 255-3926

DTI Bohol Provincial Office (038) 501-8828

DTI Region 7 – Negros Oriental (035) 422-5509

DTI Region 7 Siquijor Provincial Office (035) 480-9065 Prevailing prices on basic goods under Price Freeze vary per region.