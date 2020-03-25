BREAKING: DOH records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 84 new cases, 636 infected

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded three more deaths due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 84 new cases of infection in the country.

This brings the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 38. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now recorded at 636.

The DOH also reported six new recoveries, taking the total number of persons who have recovered from the illness to 26 as of 4 pm Wednesday.

COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), is caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The virus is related to the virus which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome but is not as deadly, with only around a 3 percent mortality rate.

WHO said 80 percent of patients experience mild illness and eventually recover from the disease, while some 14 percent experience severe illness and five percent were critically ill. The illness may be fatal for the elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with underlying medical conditions.

Among the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection are fever, tiredness, and a dry cough. Some patients may also experience aches or pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.

The virus is spread through small droplets from the nose or mouth when those infected coughs or sneezes. Health authorities urge the public to practice frequent hand washing, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoid close contact with those exhibiting respiratory symptoms to prevent infection.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.