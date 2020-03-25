4 online sellers nabbed for overpricing merchandise

The first entrapment operation was done in Sitio San Pedro Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla that resulted in the arrest of Queeny May Rosa De Los Reyes, 20 from the said place and Jan Jan Alano, 23, from Naga City.

Operatives confiscated from the suspects 51 plastic bottles of 1000ml of hand sanitizers, 45 plastic bottles of 70% ethyl alcohol and 81 plastic bottles of 1000 ml 70% ethyl alcohol.

The second operation in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla, Cebu, led to the arrest of Abel Daan Lacida, 18 from Decca Homes Tungkil, Minglanilla who was caught possessing four bottles of 1000ml 70% ethyl alcohol.

The last entrapment operation was done in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City which led to the arrest of Rio Lequin Espejon, 45, of Barangay Tisa.

CIDG-7 elements confiscated from Espejon 10 bottles containing one liter each of 70% isopropyl alcohol which was what operatives ordered from the suspect online, five bottles of one liter 70% isopropyl alcohol which is yet to be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration as well as five bottles containing 500 ml each of 70% isopropyl alcohol.

They also confiscated 44 liters of 70% isopropyl alcohol and 47 bottles of 500 ml of 70% isopropyl alcohol from Espejon.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, regional deputy chief of CIDG-7 told CDN Digital that they received reports of some online sellers bloating the prices of their merchandise.

“Unang-una kini nga business transaction kay through online, ika duha matud pa nila nga aduna pa silay mga sources kung saan gikuha nila kini nga mga produkto. Kining 500 ml nga ethyl alcohol naa ra ni siya sa P74.25 ang highest price niya, supposed to be ang 1000 ml ani naa sa P140.50 karon kini sila mga namaligya online, gi baligya nila sa kantidad nga P220.00,” said Tolosa.

CIDG-7 will be filing three cases against the suspects including violation of Republic Act 7481 amended by Republic Act 10623 or the Philippine Price Act; violation of Republic Act 9711 and violation of Republic Act 7394.

Tolosa told CDN Digital that online sellers are aware that there should be no overpricing of ethyl alcohols or of any products especially at this time when the country is facing a pandemic brought about by the coronavirus disease.

“Matod nila man gud kini daw kunong ilang presyo kay gumikan kay ilang source ni ini taas na pud kaayo, so sila nangyawat nalang sila nga maka income gamay,” Tolosa said as he advised online sellers to refrain from overpricing their stuff.

Tolosa said the CIDG-7 is constantly in the lookout for unscrupulous individuals who would take advantage of the present volatile situation. /rcg