DA division issues price ceiling for basic agriculture products in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas has come up with an advisory on the price ceiling for different basic agricultural commodities.

The DA-AMAD advisory, posted on the DA-7 Facebook page, states that it was issued in in pursuant to the Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2020-01 that was issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), DA and the Department of Health.

The implementation of the price freeze was in line with the declaration of the nationwide state of calamity.

Last February 20, 2020, the DA released the suggested retail price for agricultural products for implementation only in Manila.

According to the advisory, the price ceiling for the listed basic commodity will serve as the baseline for the market prices in Central Visayas.

Under Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, the DA has the power to implement a suggested retail price anytime “for the information and guidance of producers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, sellers, retailers and consumers.”

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that the price freeze would ensure that essential goods would remain affordable for more people.

Dar added that the agriculture department would continue to enhance the implementation of the current SRP scheme for agriculture and fishery commodities in line with announcement of price freeze on basic commodities due to COVID-19 calamity.

Meanwhile, DA-AMAD enjoins consumers in Central Visayas to report any violation of the price freeze to their respective local price coordinating council or local executives. They could also contact the DA-AMAD at (032) 268-2313. /bmjo