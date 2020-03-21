Angel Locsin raises over P900,000 for hospital tents

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Locsin launched on Wednesday a crowdfunding campaign to set up hospital tents facing overcrowding issues during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The actress put up a GoGetFunding page (www.unitentwestandph.com) with the goal of raising P1 million. The initiative has reached over P907,000 as of writing.

One tent costs around P50,000, Locsin said on the page. At least two tents for patients will be given to seven hospitals that have called for help.

“If this campaign will be a success, we are hoping to reach other hospitals in Luzon and eventually in other parts of the country,” she said.

Locsin added, “I have avoided asking for financial donations but for now, it is best that we gather more resources and funding to be able to widen the reach, service, and sustainability of this project.”

Known for her philanthropic work, the “Darna” star put up tents on Sunday in Taguig City as sleeping quarters for health workers. She has also been using social media to reach out to suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) that can be given to frontliners.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.