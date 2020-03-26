Rama ‘locks down’ City Hall’s legislative bldg

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The legislative building of the Cebu City Hall will now be off-limits to the public as Vice Mayor Michael Rama has ordered a “lockdown” on the building with the announcement of an enhanced community quarantine in the city.

In a phone conference, Rama said all offices at the legislative building would be closed and all employees must work from home.

Read more: Cebu City to close all borders

The only people allowed inside are maintenance crew, security, and the office workers who will be processing the payroll.

This also means that councilors will not be holding office at the Legislative Building except on days of sessions.

“Of course, the management staff is preparing how they can be productive at home. The Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) is also preparing for the session (that) may not be completely online. We will be utilizing the session hall while others will stay in their offices,” said the vice mayor.

Rama said this would be one way to protect all workers of the legislative department.

Read more: Cebu City Council to hold sessions online

The online session on April would still push through, as he said even the Senate and the Congress had been resorting to online sessions.

He said that even if it was not in the house rules, if it would be the best for the health of all council members and the SP staff, they might do it.

If there are no complaints on the online session, the council may continue to do so until the lifting of the community quarantine.

Read more: Labella: Quarantine passes are not for sale

Meanwhile, Rama encouraged Mayor Edgardo Labella to create a template on how to distribute help and quarantine passes to the residents of the city.

He encouraged the mayor to utilize the barangays through the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) for faster distribution. /dbs