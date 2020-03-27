Cebu City brgys told to wait for release of ‘official’ passes from City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A uniform quarantine pass will be released by the Cebu City government shortly before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine on Saturday, said Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

With this, Garcia is asking officials of the city’s 80 barangays to put on hold the distribution of quarantine passes which they manufactured on their own.

“These passes will not be honored by the city. They (bearers of the barangay issued passes) may (even) be reprimanded,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that any pass that will lack the signature of Mayor Edgardo Labella will not be honored in police checkpoints.

While Garcia commended some barangays for taking the initiative to produce their own community quarantine passes, Garcia said that these cannot be considered as valid.

Barangays that produced their own passes include Buhisan, Punta Princessa, and Poblacion Pardo.

Garcia said that the city-issued passes will be distributed to the barangays after guidelines for its issuance is made available this afternoon. / dcb