How Metro Retail Cares During the COVID-19 Crisis

Thousands of Filipinos have been caught in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, making it harder to get necessary supplies and maintain a living. In response to this, Metro is keeping their doors open to provide for shoppers and grocery workers alike.

As the government provides a new curfew to help quell the spread of infection, there is a growing demand to stock up on food and supplies for the home. Hence, from March 23 onwards, Metro will be open with adjusted operating hours for select stores in order to best serve the people while adhering to government policy and ensuring the wellbeing of the valuable Metro grocery team.

Here’s a list of Metro branches in Visayas with adjusted operating hours: Fresh ‘N Easy Punta, Fresh ‘N Easy Umapad, Fresh ‘N Easy Tabok, Fresh N’ Easy Basak, Fresh ‘N Easy Tabunok, Fresh ‘N Easy Minglanilla’s supermarkets will run from 8am to 5pm, along with Super Metro Bogo and Super Metro Carcar’s supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials. From 6am to 5pm, Metro Colon, and Super Metro Colon will operate its supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials, while Metro Wholesalemart will operate its supermarket only. From 10am to 6pm, shoppers can go to Metro Ayala, Bacolod and Super Metro Talisay’s supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials, to Metro CITP’s supermarket and pharmacies, and Metro Atria Iloilo’s supermarket. Super Metro Basak and Super Metro Calbayog will have supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials, operating along Metro Banilad, and Metro Carmen’s supermarkets and pharmacies from 8am to 6pm. Metro Mandaue, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu, Metro Maasin will operate supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials along Metro Canduman, and Fresh ‘N Easy Mactan/Shang’s supermarkets from 9am to 6pm. Finally, Metro Naga, Super Metro Toledo, and Metro Baybay’s supermarkets, pharmacies, services, and home essentials will be open from 8:30am to 6pm.

Along with guidelines on schedules, shoppers can also expect a stricter procedure to ensure the safety and protection of both staff and customers from COVID-19. Daily disinfection of store premises, consistent practice of social distancing, providing masks for personnel, and keeping sanitizers available throughout store premises have become the new normal in Metro stores. Moreover, Metro has extended its care by providing free rides to and from work so that they can have a secure means of transport to maintain their livelihood.

Metro is also taking an extra step to help shoppers maximize their budget by reducing prices of select items under “Metro Health Savers.” With major price drops from March 19 to 29, buyers can properly stash important home staples like breakfast essentials, fresh meat, vitamins and supplements, fruits and vegetables, and personal hygiene products such as toilet paper, laundry goods, cleaning materials, soaps, and more.

As they make necessities become more accessible and affordable, Metro hopes to do its part in continuing to serve people and contribute to the fight against COVID-19.