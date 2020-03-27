15 mobile markets to roam around Cebu City during ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents living far from public markets or supermarkets need not worry when the city goes under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) tomorrow noon.

There will 15 mobile markets soon to be deployed all around Cebu City for the entire duration of the 30-day ECQ.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that these mobile markets would sell anything like meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, crops, rice, fish, and seafood.

“Atong iprioritize ang mountain barangays kay siempre lisod sila monaog dinhi. If there is a need to, dungagan nato ang mobile markets. (We will prioritize the mountain barangays because the residents will have a hard time going down to the center. If there is a need, we will add more mobile markets),” said Labella.

Market Authority Head, Jonil Matuguina, told CDN Digital that the mobile markets are ready to be deployed.

“On call na sila ron. Ready to be deployed. Based on assessment there is no need yet to deploy them kay mostly sa mga tawo naka stock na sila ug supplies,” he said.

(The mobile markets are on call. They are ready to be deployed. Based on our assessment, there is no need yet to deploy them because most households have stocked supplies.)

The Market Authority is currently coordinating with the COVID-19 task force on where the mobile markets will be deployed.

“I will have to coordinate with the Covid Taskforce kay sila ang mu assess sa (they will be the one to assess the) situation and the location. Once identified na ang location, I will be coordinating with the barangay so that the Barangay Captain will help us inform the residents of the area. Protocols must be followed,” said Matuguina.

Even in mobile markets, Matuguina said social distancing and proper disinfection must be followed.

The Market Authority advised against panic buying and ensure the public that the supply is enough to last the ECQ. /rcg