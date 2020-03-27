Drug personalities shift transactions to areas outside Cebu City and Talisay City amid COVID-19 restrictions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With limited mobility especially in Cebu City and Talisay City due to the preventive measures implemented by these LGUs to address the threat posed by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), drug personalities have shifted their operations to other areas of the province, police said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, head of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) revealed this after they confiscated a total of P2.1 million worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio Tulay, Barangay Calajo-an, Minglanilla, Cebu at 11:30 a.m., today, March 27, 2020.

“The security in the city and other nearby areas have been tight that’s why they shifted,” said Conag.

In the Minglanilla buy-bust, police arrested three suspects who are now detained for questioning in the CPPO detention facilities in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug.

Conag identified the suspects as, Jasmine Puerto Parajes, 43, a resident of the area; Lucky June Labiste Ibon 37, from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, and Ruby Seban Macaraya, 34, from Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu.

Suspected shabu (crystal meth) weighing 320 grams in small and medium heat-sealed packs were seized from the three suspects.

As of this time, Conag said that they will continue with their interrogation since the suspects are barely talking to them.

He said that what they know so far is that the two women are working as drug couriers for a bigger drug group which is capable of disposing at least 500 grams of shabu per week. /rcg