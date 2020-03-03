BREAKING: Cebu City closes its borders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government closed its borders starting at noontime today, March 28, 2020.

Mayor Edgardo Labella led the closure of a portion of the Cebu South Coastal Road that serves as the boundary between the cities of Cebu and Talisay.

Only authorized vehicles like government vehicles, medical and emergency response vehicles, and delivery trucks were allowed access.

Medical professionals, government workers, media practitioners, and employees of exempted establishments were also allowed entry into the city.

Exemptions apply to employees of Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), banks, money transfers, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, fast-food restaurants, supermarkets, groceries, and market vendors.

They only needed to present their identification cards to gain access to the city.

Labella said that all the rest should stay in their respective homes now that the ECQ has been implemented.

“Magpuyo lang kita sa atong mga balay,” said the mayor.

(Let us all stay at home.)

With the ECQ’s implementation, public transport will also have to be suspended.

The Cebu South Bus Terminal along Natalio Bacalso in Cebu City and the North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City will already cease its operations by midnight of March 29, 2020.

While policemen secure implementation of the ECQ, Labella asked them to also be conscious of their health.

“Go home safe to your families,” Labella said during the send-off ceremony that was held at 10 a.m. today at the Plaza Sugbu grounds.

The city government also provided the police with 1,000 protective gear, stoves and pots, groceries, goggles, and masks for their use. / dcb