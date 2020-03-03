1-year-old COVID-19 patient in Oriental Mindoro awaits test result

CITY OF CALAPAN –– The one-year-old girl, who is the first confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Oriental Mindoro, has been subjected to a confirmatory test.

“The child was admitted due to dengue, but she was tested for COVID-19 [by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine] which came back positive, but we made her take a confirmatory test … still, no result as of now,” Humphrey Dolor, head of Galing at Serbisyo para sa Mindoreno Action Center, said Saturday.

Humphrey is the brother of Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor.

“Wait for the official announcement,” Humphrey said on his Facebook post, alluding to fake news circulating on social media.

The patient has a travel history to Alabang in Muntinlupa City from March 5 to March 12.

Governor Dolor on Friday said the confirmatory test was taken because “the patient is too young.”