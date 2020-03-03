Pasil fish vendors complain of drop in sales with ECQ implementation

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Vendors at the Pasil Fish Market in Cebu City are asking the government to allow the entry of buyers for their fish and other marine products.

Quoting the outcome of their monitoring made early Monday, March 30, 2020, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) said there is now an abundance in supply of fish at the fish market, the biggest fish landing center in Cebu.

However, only very few buyers visited the fish market because of the implementation of the province-wide enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), BFAR-7 said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Buyers at the Pasil Fish Market also include those who come from other parts of the province.

“They (vendors) appeal to local officials that fish dealers and buyers from other towns and cities have to be allowed to pass through borders to ensure that fish products will be available in the markets across the province,” said the BFAR-7 post.

Photos below were grabbed from the BFAR-7 Facebook page.