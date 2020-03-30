9 men facing charges for violating ECQ and curfew in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carcar City Police is preparing a case against nine men who were caught in the southern city violating the curfew after the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the whole province on March 30, 2020.

Police Corporal Argie Noel Espinosa, desk officer of the Carcar City police office, told CDN Digital, that the nine men arrested for roaming the streets in the barangays Poblacion 1, Ocana, and Bolinawan while the police were patrolling will be charged for violating Article 151, or resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

The nine men were identified by Espinosa as Kennedy Laputan, 29, from Barangay Liburon; Jordan Liputan, 26, from Barangay Bolinawan; Eishu Mitsui, 28, from Barangay Poblacion 2; Estafanny Cabolo, 29, from Barangay Ocana; Ronnel Bayaton, 21, from Barangay Ocana; Bryan Suizo, 32, from Barangay Ocana; Exequel Camotes, 34, from Barangay Bolinawan; and Edmund Herbieto, 49, and Henry Tangarorang, 34, from Barangay Poblacion 1.

Espinosa said that when these men were asked where they were headed during the separate hourly mobile roving of their station but no one had an acceptable excuse why they were still outside despite the implemented curfew and the ECQ.

“Some of them said they di not know there were such rules. But we know that they knew about the new implemented rules as it already took effect for almost two weeks now,” said Espinosa.

He said there are many individuals who are using the excuse of not knowing about the new policy. But Espinosa said that the police no longer believe them.

“They have to learn their lesson as all these rules are for their own good,” said Espinosa.

As of this posting, there are already 50 individuals detained in Carcar City detention facility for violating the curfew.

Espinosa said they will continue to arrest these individuals if they will not heed the rules implemented. /bmjo